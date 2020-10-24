1/1
William "Tim" Cain
William "Tim" Cain

Richmond - William "Tim" Cain, age 62 of Richmond died unexpectedly on Wednesday (October 21, 2020) at Reid Hospital. He was born in Richmond on July 15, 1958 to Robert B. and Lucille Thompson Cain. Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed being with nature. Tim spent much of his free time either on or around Brookville lake and Whitewater state park.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Jesse Cain and Nathan (Taria) Gray; grandsons Quinten Cain, Brayden Cain and Ayden Gray; sister Robin Barnes; nephew Gary Barnes; many friends including Kenny Mong, Ray Davison, Mark Garrett and longtime friend Ellis. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by niece Tina Barnes and brothers Dale and Gary McNew.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
