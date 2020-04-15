|
William "Bill" Darelle Robinson
Richmond, IN - William "Bill" Darelle Robinson was born June 19, 1942 in Bowling Green, KY to George Roberson and Alva Carpenter Roberson. Bill passed from his earthly life Sunday April 12, 2020 at AMG in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. He acknowledged Christ at the age of 12, and became a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY.
Bill came to Richmond, IN in 1969 as a young man. He was employed at Swayne Robinson, and retired from Richmond State Hospital after 30 plus years of employment as a head cook. He was also an entrepreneur all of his life. He owned the Pastime which was a disco, and owned a used furniture business on Fort Wayne Avenue. Bill was "rent to own" before such businesses existed in Richmond. Bill always said, "if you don't have a job, make you a job!" As a hobby, Bill barbecued hickory smoked baby back ribs and pulled pork at festivals and other places known as "Smoke Stack". You knew where he was by the smell!
Bill met no strangers. Everyone was a friend, even if he couldn't remember your name. If he spoke to you, he expected you to return the gesture. He liked every one. If you came to the house, he was most hospitable. He insisted on feeding you something. He was always concerned about young men and women having and keeping their jobs. He would worry that if they had not worked, they would not be able to "draw" social security to have a secure future. He would say that you don't quit a job until you have a job. Throughout life, Bill often opened his home to several nephews and nieces to offer guidance in their life. Some Billisms were: you draw more bees with honey; you got to open your mouth to make money. Bill was a jokester and loved to laugh. Bill was into home remedies. He swore by Watkins salve. According to him, it cured everything along with green alcohol. Bill was a sharp dresser and loved to have his picture taken.
"Rell", as he is lovingly known to his family and friends, was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: James Robinson and George Roberson; and one sister, Mary Roberson Brookins.
Bill leaves to cherish precious memories of him, his loving and devoted wife, Vicki; his loving and devoted daughter Rachelle. He and her mother Rose Minor considered Rachelle their friend and were very proud of her; his son, Pastor Kevin (Margarita) Whitson of which he was proud of his preaching, his music, and his style. Also, step-children: Imani (Paul) Murphy, AJ (Jessica) Stevens, and Eboni Stevens; extended family, Christine (W.P.) Wolfe; two brothers: Charles (Brenda) Roberson and Jerry (Della) Roberson; three sisters: Evelena Boards, Carolyn Roberson, and Wilma Roberson; Shavaughn Bamulanzeki who was like a daughter; grandchildren: Michealia (Paris), Leilani, Kevin, Dallas, Brianna, Brayden, and Brooklyn; step-grandchildren: Victor, Aydon, and Seina, Ivan, Solomon, Dillon, and Merab; his beloved Uncle Jimmy Carpenter; and so many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His special friends were Marshall Crockett, James Macon and Isaac Bamulanzeki.
One more Billism, "Give them their flowers while they yet live." He certainly gave his loving wife flowers all of the time.
Considering the current COVID-19 restrictions a private Graveside service will be held and a public memorial will be scheduled and announced once the social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020