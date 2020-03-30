|
William E. "Bill" Taylor
Centerville, Ind. - William E. "Bill" Taylor, age 76, of Centerville, Indiana, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born February 8, 1944, in Henry County, Indiana, to Robert and Ruth Whitton Taylor, Bill lived in Centerville for most of his life. He attended Centerville High School. Bill retired from Belden in 2007, after 42 years of service, and was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club. He loved to hunt, fish, and ride motorcycles.
Survivors include his daughters, Johna (Chuck) Carufel of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Sandra Marlow of Richmond; sons, Robert (Angela) Taylor of Centerville and Anthony (Angela) Taylor of Bloomington, Indiana; 11 grandchildren, Stuart Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, Jeremy (Megan) Wilkinson, Tanner (Taylor) Marlow, Joshua Smith, Alyssa (Jay) Taylor Sharma, Nathan Taylor, Dallas Taylor, Tori Jane Taylor, Jacob Carufel, and Olivia Carufel; five great-grandchildren; brother, James (Cathy) Taylor of Abington; daughter-in-law, Darlene Taylor; nieces; nephews; aunt; cousins; many friends, including special friend, Bessie Brown; and his beloved dog, Allie.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jane F. Taylor, who died March 28, 2006; son, Jerry Taylor; grandson, Justin Taylor; parents; sister, Joyce Chaney; and son-in-law, Steve Marlow.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for William E. "Bill" Taylor will be private. Private graveside service will be at Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. James Girdley officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020