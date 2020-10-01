William "Bill" Earl Cochran, Jr.
Richmond, IN - William "Bill" Earl Cochran, Jr., age 62, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 30, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958, to William and Connie Cochran, in Dayton, Ohio.
Bill was a Richmond High School graduate and later he obtained his Journeyman/Millwright card. He had worked at Alcoa/Silgan for 25 years.
"You could find Bill his happiest getting in the wind on his Harley alongside fellow family and friend riders or fishing for carp late into the night. Bill was a DIY natural and loved to tinker in his shed and was always up to get a wrench out to help anyone in need. Early on Bill was an avid motor cross rider and later enjoyed catching the races at Eldora. Bill's genuine heart, blue eyes and charming smile will be missed by all including his beloved pound pup rescue, Sassy".
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children: Chris (Beth Hampton) Cochran, Ashley (Brookes) Courts and Johnny Hancock; two grandchildren: Haley Cochran and Kaleb Cochran; devoted brothers: John (Starr) Cochran and Charles (Teresa) Cochran; niece: Tiffany (Jeremy) Hill; nephew: Matthew (Stephanie) Juday; former wife and lifelong friend: Linda Killion; and many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends. He will also be missed by longtime family friends: Glen Gray, Michael Luker and Steve Miller.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister: Charlotte Personette; and a wife: Dawn Cochran.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 3:00 PM. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com