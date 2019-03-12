|
|
William F. Fudge
Eaton, OH - William F. Fudge, age 94, of Eaton, OH passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born May 6, 1924 in Preble County to the late Lloyd and Grace (Call) Fudge. Bill was a lifelong resident of Preble County; he was married to Nellie (Smith) Fudge for 75 years, marrying on October 9, 1943; and he farmed for 32 years and worked for the Preble County Highway for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Fred Fudge; son and daughter-in-law Lonnie and Geneva Sue Fudge; brothers Joe Fudge and Keith Fudge; and infant sisters Martha Fudge and Diane Fudge. He is survived by his wife Nellie Fudge of Eaton; daughter-in-law Sandie Fudge of Eaton; grandchildren: Wendy (Brad) Bolick of Charlotte, NC, Christina Fudge, Angie Fudge and Andy Fudge all of Eaton; great grandchildren: Alyssa and Caden Bolick, Hailee, Aimee and Tommy Fudge and Tyler and Anna Jennings; special friend Molly Samuels of Eaton and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mound Hill Cemetery (new section) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton Emergency Squad, 324 North Maple Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 12, 2019