William F. Werner
Bluffton, SC - William F. Werner, born at Richmond, Indiana on July 25, 1929. Married to Janet Sue Vess, with daughters Carol Ann and Vickie Jo preceding him in death. Survived by children, Carolyn Sue Stanley, William Jon Werner, and Nancy Lynn Nelson, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Werner was a Building Contractor in Richmond from 1954 to 1969. Was a Building Superintendent in Hilton Head Island, S.C. until the year 2000, where he retired.
Mr. Werner passed away August 10, 2018 at his home in Bluffton, S.C. Graveside service will be held at Lutherania Cemetery on September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019