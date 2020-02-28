|
|
William Foston
Indianapolis - William Foston, age 74, died at his home in Indianapolis on February 24. He is survived by his wife Donna, son Benjamin, daughter Amanda, stepson Donald Armstead, stepdaughter Logan (Armstead) Ayala and eight grandchildren. Bill was born and lived in Richmond until 2005 and was a charter board member of the IU East Alumni Association. He retired from Alcoa and started his own business. In 1994 he was awarded the Minority Businessman of the Year Award by the Richmond-Wayne County Chamber. He was an Air Force veteran and a graduate of both Purdue University and Indiana University.
There will be a memorial service at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020