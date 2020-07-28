William H. Mills
Richmond - William H. Mills, age 69, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born on July 4, 1951, in Greenville, Ohio, to James W. and Dorothy V. Harrison Mills, Bill lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1969 graduate of Tri Village High School in New Madison, Ohio. Bill retired from Purina Mills after 40 years, where he worked as a maintenance supervisor. Bill was an active member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 167 and a former president of the Indiana Moose Association and was awarded the Pilgrim Degree. He was also a volunteer at the Indiana Moose State Pool Tournament and helped with Mooseheart and a variety of other Moose activities. Bill enjoyed woodworking, reading, and shooting pool.
Survivors include his daughters, Serena (Danny Conley) Creech of Richmond and Athena (Steve) Miller of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Brooke (Justin Johnson) Durham of Richmond and Ashley (Kyle) Green of Pershing, Indiana; step-grandson, Jackson Ponder of Richmond; great-grandson, Kyler Green; sister, Caroline (Wilbur) Pettitijean of Ohio; brother-in-law, Tom Cline of Union City, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela J. Gordon Mills, who died September 19, 2016; parents; sisters, Joyce Cline and Karen (Dale) Meier; and brother, Robert (Lola) Mills.
Visitation for William H. Mills will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a Pilgrim memorial service at 12:45 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Earlham Cemetery, 1101 National Road West, Richmond. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 167, 111 South 8th Street, Richmond, following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Moose Charities, Inc., c/o Mooseheart Child City & School, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.
