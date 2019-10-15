|
|
Rev. William H. Wyatt
Richmond - Rev. William H. Wyatt, born May 11, 1925 in Berea, KY to Iredell & Reca (Cope) Wyatt, passed away at Home after a lengthy illness on October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Genevieve (Petitt) Wyatt, son William Henry Jr of Richmond, daughters; Sharon (Ronnie) Coldiron, Gail Wyatt of Richmond, and Gloria (Jerry) Smith of Barbourville, KY, brothers; I.C. (Joyce) Wyatt of New Bern, NC, Donald (Freda) Wyatt, Walter (Donna) Wyatt, David Wyatt and James Wyatt of Richmond, sisters; Irene Johnson of Trenton, NC and Shirley Campbell of Richmond. Eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother in law Nellie Petitt, son; Jerry Allen and a grandson Jacob Wyatt of Richmond, one brother; Alva of Bartow, FL, three sisters; Evelyn, Charlotte and Linda Wyatt of Richmond and three sisters in law; Carolyn (Jackson), Ruth (Parker) of Richmond and Ruth (Centers) of Bartow, FL.
W. H. attended Whitewater High School, enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1943 and received honorable discharge in 1946 as Corporal of the Army Air Force Troop Carrier Command. He married Genevieve, the love of his life on November 30, 1946.
Working at Belden Industries prior to full time work in the ministry, his dedication to fulfill his calling proved his sincerity to God. Being an avid reader and student of the Bible, he achieved a Bachelor of Arts from Union College, Barbourville, KY, Master of Divinity from Luther Rice Seminary, Jacksonville, FL, a Doctorate of Ministry from American Christian College, OK. W.H. authored four books of theological studies and continued personal studies in Greek, Hebrew and Jewish history with constant attention to Bible studies throughout his life. His personal bible was always at arm's reach.
Known by his congregation and peers as Brother Wyatt, his classic sermons such as "I Bare in My Body the Marks", "Maternity Ward of Sin", "Face To Face" and "Altogether Lovely" are echoed in pulpits and camp meetings across this nation.
Brother Wyatt's pastorate of almost 50 years involved three congregations. The first being the founding of his home church with his brother Alva, "The Pentecostal Tabernacle" of Richmond, IN established in 1950. He pastored and was instrumental in building "Faith Tabernacle" while serving as President of the "Pentecostal Children's Home" in Barbourville, KY. His third congregation, "Trinity Full Gospel Church" was a pioneer work in New Castle, IN.
Many associations and affiliations include; establishment of "Barbourville Pentecostal Youth Camp", Barbourville, KY, "Eastern Indiana Pentecostal Fellowship", Connersville, IN, and his service as one of the principal founders of "Blue Grass Pentecostal Youth Camp", Elizabethtown, KY.
His involvement of board memberships include; "Free Pentecostal Church of God", Cincinnati, OH, "Free Gospel Bible Institute", Export, PA and "Sunset Hills Youth Camp", Granite City, IL.
Brother Wyatt was revered for his biblical knowledge and his challenge of numerous ministers to study.
From his precious wife Genevieve, family and multitude of friends "We'll See You in the Rapture".
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday October 18, 2019 at The Pentecostal Tabernacle 480 West Eaton Pike in Richmond with Pastor Tyler Luck officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with Rev. Charles Barnett officiating and military rites by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday October 17, 2019 at the tabernacle.
The family would like to give special thanks to Asera Care Hospice and Help At Home for their services. Memorial contributions may be made in Brother Wyatt's honor to; The Pentecostal Tabernacle Ladies Auxiliary or The Fellowship Hall Building Fund. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019