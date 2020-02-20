Resources
Mimbres, NM - William Howard McConaha, age 75, of Mimbres, New Mexico passed away on February 6th, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born January 6th, 1945, to Howard and Agnes McConaha in Richmond, Indiana and graduated from Richmond High school in 1964. After raising a family and retiring from Belden in Richmond, he and Lynnae moved to New Mexico.

Loved and missed by wife, Lynnae; children, Daisy (Bejay) Rahn, Annah McConaha, Elisha (Andy) Frazier, Mandy McConaha and Jeremy (Georgia) McConaha; four grandchildren; sister, Patricia Elsea of Evansville and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Portzline.

Memorial service to be held at a later date in Mimbres, New Mexico.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
