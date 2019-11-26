|
|
William JE "Bill" Coon
Richmond - William JE "Bill" Coon, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 22, 1932, in Wayne County, Indiana, to William A. and Minnie Hatfield Coon, Bill was a life-long resident of Indiana. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Bill worked hard and was very dedicated to his wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, farming, tending livestock, working in the yard, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Myra A. McGuire Coon; children, Douglas M. (Kathleen) Coon of Longview, Texas, David M. (Louise) Coon and Duane A. (Diane) Coon, both of Cambridge City, Indiana, Dawn Renee (Scott) Combs of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Joshua (Ashley) Seiferid of Colorado; grandchildren, Jennifer, Sarah, Martha, Halley, Crystal, Bennie, Kristy,Valarie, Megan, Morgan, Ryan, Rachel, Trinity, Gavin, Matthew, Peyton, and Silas; great-grandchildren, Evie, Quinn, Greyson, Mattie, Lucy May, Makayla, Clayton, Onika, Dillon, Kaemen, Kendall, and Sixer; and sister, Bertha Coon of North Vernon, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George Coon, Mary Wheeler, Maxine Hayes, and Clyde Coon.
Visitation for William JE "Bill" Coon will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374 or Wayne County Honor Guard Association, 801 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019