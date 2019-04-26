|
William "Bill" Klein
New Madison - William 'Bill' Edward Klein Jr., 87, of New Madison, Ohio, died on April 23, 2019. As a follower of Christ, his faith became sight when he closed his eyes for the last time on earth and opened them to see Jesus in eternity.
Bill was born on November 13, 1931, to the late William and Monica (Laukaitus) Klein in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother Robert Klein.
Born into a poor family, the grandson of immigrants, Bill credited his high school civics teacher, Effie McClellen, for encouraging him to pursue a life beyond the coal dumps of Scranton. Due to her influence, he became the first member of his family to graduate from college.
After graduating from Penn State University, Bill served from 1954 to 1958 in the U.S. Air Force. He and his college sweetheart, Polly, ran away together to get married on March 19, 1955, in Dothan, Alabama.
Bill went on to become a successful businessman, business owner and consultant, working with companies such as Parker Hannifin, Toyo Ink, Zippo, Eli Lilly and many others. His career took him all throughout the world, including to Egypt and Japan.
Bill was a faithful Christian, husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening, reading, storytelling, traveling, maintaining friendships from all seasons of his life and serving as the patriarch of a large family. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, loyalty, tender affection and boundless sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Polly Lazarus Klein; his children, Karl (Julie) Klein of New Paris, Ohio, Kendra (Phil) Beran of New Madison, Ohio, and Kurt Klein of Goshen, Indiana; his aunt, Agnes Klein; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Tribute Funeral Homes, 215 East Washington St., New Madison, Ohio. A celebration of Bill's life will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 26, 2019