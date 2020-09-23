William L. Thompson
Richmond - William L. Thompson, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 4, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to William Edward and Mary Laura Scheidler Thompson, William lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He retired from The York Group, Inc. in 1996 and previously worked at Johnson Metal Products for 43 years and was a driver for Safeway Drive Away, Inc. for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Patsy A. Burke Thompson; daughter, Shirley (Mike) Weiss of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Terry Lee (Sharon) Thompson of Richmond, David Allen (Shirley Jean) Thompson of Centerville, Ronald Gene Thompson of Richmond, and Christopher (Jodie) Caudill of Florence, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including a special dog, Puggles, to whom he was a godfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol McGeehen and Joyce Freeman; and brother, Donald Edward Thompson.
Visitation for William L. Thompson will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
/Stroke Association
Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
