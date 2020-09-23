1/1
William L. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Thompson

Richmond - William L. Thompson, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 4, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to William Edward and Mary Laura Scheidler Thompson, William lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He retired from The York Group, Inc. in 1996 and previously worked at Johnson Metal Products for 43 years and was a driver for Safeway Drive Away, Inc. for 10 years.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Patsy A. Burke Thompson; daughter, Shirley (Mike) Weiss of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Terry Lee (Sharon) Thompson of Richmond, David Allen (Shirley Jean) Thompson of Centerville, Ronald Gene Thompson of Richmond, and Christopher (Jodie) Caudill of Florence, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including a special dog, Puggles, to whom he was a godfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol McGeehen and Joyce Freeman; and brother, Donald Edward Thompson.

Visitation for William L. Thompson will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association/Stroke Association Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Reid Foundation for the Hospice Program, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved