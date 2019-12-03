|
William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr.
Richmond - William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr., age 71, of Richmond, died Monday evening (November 25, 2019) at IU Health in Indianapolis. He was born in Richmond on June 3, 1948 to William R. Sr and Martha Hire Reeve and had lived here all of his life. Bill was a Marine Corp veteran, serving during the Viet Nam War. He had worked for the Richmond Parks Department first serving as a zookeeper and then as a grounds keeper. He was a caring and loving person. His wife, Helen Hughes died on September 29, 1979.
Survivors include his siblings Sue (Dan) O'Conner, Nancy Reeve, Roger Hughes, Bessie Otten and Sandra Hughes Hill; sister in-law Carolyn Pugh; nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, two brothers, Cecil Carl Pugh and Charles D. Hughes are also deceased
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday (December 6, 2019) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. A graveside service will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Wayne County Honor Guard
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019