Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary
Graveside service
Following Services
Earlham Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr.


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr. Obituary
William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr.

Richmond - William R. "Bill" Hughes Jr., age 71, of Richmond, died Monday evening (November 25, 2019) at IU Health in Indianapolis. He was born in Richmond on June 3, 1948 to William R. Sr and Martha Hire Reeve and had lived here all of his life. Bill was a Marine Corp veteran, serving during the Viet Nam War. He had worked for the Richmond Parks Department first serving as a zookeeper and then as a grounds keeper. He was a caring and loving person. His wife, Helen Hughes died on September 29, 1979.

Survivors include his siblings Sue (Dan) O'Conner, Nancy Reeve, Roger Hughes, Bessie Otten and Sandra Hughes Hill; sister in-law Carolyn Pugh; nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, two brothers, Cecil Carl Pugh and Charles D. Hughes are also deceased

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday (December 6, 2019) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. A graveside service will immediately follow in Earlham Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Wayne County Honor Guard
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -