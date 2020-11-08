William "Christopher" Smith
Durham, N.C. - William "Christopher" Smith, 50, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina from injuries sustained from a hit and run automobile accident near his home. He was born at Reid Hospital in Richmond on May 24, 1970, to William Wayne and Carolyn Smith. Christopher grew up in Williamsburg and graduated from the class of 1988 at Northeastern Jr. Sr. High School.
After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan. There he served as an avionics system specialist servicing F15 and F16 aircraft.
After leaving the Air Force, Chris lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia for a short time, and then relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, where he resided for seven years. He moved to Raleigh, NC in 2003 to be near family and resided in the Raleigh-Durham area until his death.
Christopher was a life-long musician and an active member of the music industry and community. Music was his life-long passion and he continued to play music until his passing.
He is survived by his son Scott Michael of Raleigh, North Carolina, his parents, Wayne and Carolyn Smith of Lynn, Indiana, his sister Shelly Smith of Raleigh, NC, aunts, uncles, a niece, a nephew, extended family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The family will receive family and friends from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memoriam of Christopher to the Disabled American Veterans charity at www.dav.org
. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.