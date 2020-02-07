|
William T. "Earl" Ward
Richmond - William T. "Earl" Ward, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
Born August 5, 1932, in Jackson County, Kentucky, to Green and Anna Jones Ward, Earl lived in Richmond most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Earl worked for Cincinnati Floor Company for 42 years, beginning as a floor mechanic and retiring as a vice-president. He was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where he was very involved. Earl enjoyed beekeeping, woodworking, hunting, fishing, golfing, and tending to his garden and flowers. He loved his wife dearly and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lucille Taylor Ward; children, Traci (David) Smith of Mansfield, Ohio, Judy Ward of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mark (Lavita) Ward of Richmond, and many children they fostered throughout the years; grandchildren, Evan T. Ward, Bradley M. Howell, Taylor B. (Dillon) Odom, and Jordyn Hinds-Brackett; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Hazel, Ruth, and Maggie; and brothers, Bob, Delbert, Albert, and Tommy.
Visitation for William T. "Earl" Ward will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 794 South Round Barn Road, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020