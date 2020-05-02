|
|
Willie Wilmot
Richmond - Willie G. Wilmot, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 30, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in Garrard County, Kentucky on September 29, 1944 to Willie and Juanita Wilmot. Willie graduated from Paintlick High School in Paintlick, Kentucky then married his loving wife Ramona Ruble Wilmot on August 29, 1964 in First Baptist Church. He retired after 30 years from Perfect Circle/Dana Corp and was an UAW member. He also worked on autos out of his garage for family and friends. Willie was well known amongst the vintage car community traveling to area vintage car shows with his business "Willie's Hat & Hat Pins".
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Ramona; daughters Anna (Jeff) Lohmoeller and Juanita Wilmot Jenkins; brothers Robert (Jewell) Wilmot, Larry (Sondra) Wilmot and Arthur Neal (Holly Sue) Wilmot; grandchildren Kory, Thera, Heather, Nitascha, Annastacia and Cedric; 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Juanita Wilmot and brothers Roy and Eddie Wilmot.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday (May 8, 2020) at Crown Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 2 to May 3, 2020