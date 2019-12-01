|
|
Willis W. Ray
Milton - Willis W. Ray, age 71, of Milton, Indiana passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019 following an extended battle with dementia. He was born on January 7, 1948 to Glen and Estella Frances Ray at their home in Barnardsville, North Carolina. He attended the Anderson School in Barnardsville through 8th grade and graduated from North Buncombe High School in 1966. Willis proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1968-1970. He was a member of the 1st Cav and flew his flag high. Garryowen. He was one of the many who served in Vietnam who has dealt with the devastating effects of Agent Orange. Prior to his military service, and once he returned home, he worked for 38 years at Ball Brothers/Saint Gobain. He could tell you anything you wanted to know about Ball jars. He worked at the Asheville, North Carolina plant until it closed, at which time he transferred to the Dunkirk, Indiana plant. He worked there until he retired.
On October 1, 2005 he married Kathy Starkey Ray who survives. He is also survived by a sister, Irma Bailey and niece Annette Griffith. His brother JC Ray is deceased as are his parents. He is also survived by his children Tanya (Greg) Roberts, Phillip (Ginny) Ray, Mac (Sarah) Gerkin and Charlie (Crystal) Gerkin, along with 7 grandchildren, Marie, Sydney, Kenna, Mac, Franklin, James, and Easton Gerkin.
Family, friends, and others whose life Willis or Kathy have touched are invited to the Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, Indiana from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 to reminisce, support each other, and of course, just visit. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home at 1 pm. Burial will be in the Pershing, Indiana cemetery following the service. Paul Gearhardt, Willis' pastor at New Testament Church of Christ in Hagerstown, Indiana will be in charge of the services.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Samaritans Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the Muncie Mission, 1725 S Liberty, Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019