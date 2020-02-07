|
Willodean E. Clinkenbeard
Willodean Eileen Clinkenbeard, age 90, formerly of Fort Wayne and Greens Fork, Indiana, died peacefully in Indianapolis on February 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born May 17, 1929, in Greens Fork, Indiana, to Raymond and Wilma Black Smith, Willodean lived in Indiana all of her life. She was a 1947 graduate of Greens Fork High School. Willodean attended Butler University and graduated from Ball State Teacher's College. She later earned master's degrees in home economics and counseling from St. Francis University and Ball State. Willodean married fellow educator Harold N. Clinkenbeard (of Boston and Richmond, Indiana) in Greens Fork on August 2, 1953.
As a lifelong learner and educator, Willodean enjoyed acquiring and sharing knowledge with others. She was an exceptional, well-loved teacher, having taught for more than 50 years. She taught home economics in Portland, and then English, child care, and adult education in the Fort Wayne Community Schools, from which she retired in 2002. She previously worked at Julian's dress shop and the Crosley in Richmond.
Sewing and fashion were favorite hobbies. Willodean was a former model and an exceptional seamstress, having represented Wayne County twice at the 4-H State Fair Dress Review and making beautiful outfits for herself and her family. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Tau and Psi Iota Xi sororities and the family belonged to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne.
Survivors include her daughters Pamela Rae Clinkenbeard of Madison, Wisconsin, Cherylee Clinkenbeard and Cynthia Lu Clinkenbeard, and Tamara Dee Clinkenbeard of Los Angeles, California; niece and nephew-in-law Adriene Davis Kalugyer and Donald Kalugyer of Greenwood; cousin Clona Bond of Hagerstown, Indiana; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (1927-1995), sister Angae Lou Smith Davis, brother-in-law Raymond Davis, and son-in-law Frederick H. Buttel.
The family will hold a small private service. Burial will be at a later date in Greens Fork South Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clay Township Historical and Preservation Society, Greens Fork (https://www.facebook.com/CTHPS/), or the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/).
Condolences may be sent to the family at legacy.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020