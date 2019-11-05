Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Baker


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Baker Obituary
Wilma Baker

Cambridge City - Wilma Jean (Longnecker) Baker, 74, passed away peacefully at her home Monday evening November 4, 2019. A daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Johnson) Longnecker, Wilma was born in Cambridge City on October 15, 1945. Wilma and her late husband, Charles, raised their family and lived most of their lives together in rural Fayette County. She returned to Cambridge City 5 years ago. Wilma enjoyed collecting dolls, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of the Williamsburg Nazarene Church and loved the Lord!

Survivors include 4 children, Thomas Baker (wife Darla), Lisa Nash (husband Scott), Betty Blaes-Zeigler (husband James), Bonnie McNally (husband Howard Sr.); 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Betty Joslin, Patty Brown, Marvin and Jerry Longnecker and Katie Arnold; nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker on December 3, 2012. They were married at the Cambridge City Church of the Nazarene on January 14, 1962; son, Michael Ray Baker; grandson, Shaun Michael Blaes; 2 sisters, Norma June Moistner and Elizabeth "Skeeter" Vickers.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday November 9, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Doug Shilts will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Grove Cemetery, south of Milton.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -