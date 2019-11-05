|
Wilma Baker
Cambridge City - Wilma Jean (Longnecker) Baker, 74, passed away peacefully at her home Monday evening November 4, 2019. A daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Johnson) Longnecker, Wilma was born in Cambridge City on October 15, 1945. Wilma and her late husband, Charles, raised their family and lived most of their lives together in rural Fayette County. She returned to Cambridge City 5 years ago. Wilma enjoyed collecting dolls, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of the Williamsburg Nazarene Church and loved the Lord!
Survivors include 4 children, Thomas Baker (wife Darla), Lisa Nash (husband Scott), Betty Blaes-Zeigler (husband James), Bonnie McNally (husband Howard Sr.); 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 5 siblings, Betty Joslin, Patty Brown, Marvin and Jerry Longnecker and Katie Arnold; nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker on December 3, 2012. They were married at the Cambridge City Church of the Nazarene on January 14, 1962; son, Michael Ray Baker; grandson, Shaun Michael Blaes; 2 sisters, Norma June Moistner and Elizabeth "Skeeter" Vickers.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday November 9, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Pastor Doug Shilts will officiate. Burial will follow at Valley Grove Cemetery, south of Milton.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019