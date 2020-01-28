Services
Richmond - Wilma Dingle 88 of Richmond went home to be with the Lord January 25, 2020. She was born July 5, 1931 in Sparta, Tennessee to Herbert and Lela Mae Demps Bumbalough and lived here most of her life. She retired from Belden Corporation.

Wilma was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed painting, sewing, playing Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She was deeply religious and loved her church, Ravinia Park Baptist Church. She also loved her home at Interfaith Apartments and her close friends there.

Survivors include three children Nancy (Walt) Gross, Kathy Newton of Florida, and Ben (Doris) Austin III of Richmond, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, two brothers Jim (Lynn) Bumbalough and Mike Bumbalough of Richmond, two sisters Joyce (Roger) Rogers of Tennessee and Brenda Rogers of Richmond, nieces and nephews.

Wilma's husband Fred died July 20, 2016, her parents, two daughters Vicki Austin and Belinda Gernat, and one sister Nelda Kolentus are also deceased.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday January 31, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide funeral Home with Rev. James Slaven officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday January 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Ravinia Park Baptist Church 3015 South B Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
