Noblesville, Ind. - Wilma Jean Keith, age 85, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, went to her eternal home in Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Jean entered this world on November 4, 1933, in Dunklin County, Missouri, the daughter of George and Allie Hammonds Bohannon. She graduated from Dupo High School in Dupo, Illinois. After raising her three children, Jean served as an administrative assistant at Spring Grove Care Center and co-owned the Chester Boulevard Schwinn Cyclery with her husband, Ernie. She was an active member of her local church throughout her life, including Central Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church, both in Richmond and Northside Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jean participated in small group Bible studies and enjoyed playing the organ and singing in the church choir. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, reading, and gardening. Jean was a kind and good-natured person, whose family was very important to her. She came from a large family and was proud of the family she's left behind.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Tim Schlotterbeck; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kim Crank Keith; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ernest L. Keith, who died April 13, 2006; daughter, Teresa L. Keith Cole; parents; five sisters; and six brothers.



Visitation for Wilma Jean Keith will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John Maples officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 68248, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0248 or , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (www.alz.org/indiana/donate).



