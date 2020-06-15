Wilson Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson Hall

Richmond, IN - Wilson R. Hall, 91, a man known for his compassion, humor, and generosity, died June 13, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond IN after a short illness. He was born June 19, 1928 in Rockcastle County, KY to Robert Lee and Judy Gabbard Hall. He made Richmond his home in 1947 and soon after met the "love of my life" as he would often say.

He married Dorothy Robertson in 1954 and they were a fun and loving couple right up to her passing in 2009. Great-Grandsons, Nicholas and Ethan, often called them the "old teenagers".

He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Japan and Philippines during WWII. He enlisted at 16 years old (yes, he lied about his age) and ended his military service as a Staff Sergeant. His greatest memory of his service was being commended for his quick thinking and actions by General Douglas MacArthur during a post-war Tokyo parade. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel. He retired from Ford-Visteon in 1992 and previously had worked many years for AVCO. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 196 F&AM and Ravinia Park Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hall, and his step-daughters Linda Lee Philbeck and Joyce Mullins. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law and best friend, Homer Philbeck. Others preceding him are his brothers Clarence, Charles, Elick, Harlan, and Talt Hall; and his sisters Stella, Virgie, Alberta Dees, Opal Whitehead, Edna Smith, Etta Raper, and step-brothers Johnny, Bradley, Bill, and Marion Baker. He is survived by his niece and care-giver Judy Owens, eight grandchildren, including Richmond natives Russell Owens, Steve Philbeck, and Lora Philbeck Ingram, and numerous great-grandchildren. Wilson's family would like to thank the staff of 4 North and 5 East of Red Health.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Entombment will be at Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved