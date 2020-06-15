Wilson Hall
Richmond, IN - Wilson R. Hall, 91, a man known for his compassion, humor, and generosity, died June 13, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond IN after a short illness. He was born June 19, 1928 in Rockcastle County, KY to Robert Lee and Judy Gabbard Hall. He made Richmond his home in 1947 and soon after met the "love of my life" as he would often say.
He married Dorothy Robertson in 1954 and they were a fun and loving couple right up to her passing in 2009. Great-Grandsons, Nicholas and Ethan, often called them the "old teenagers".
He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Japan and Philippines during WWII. He enlisted at 16 years old (yes, he lied about his age) and ended his military service as a Staff Sergeant. His greatest memory of his service was being commended for his quick thinking and actions by General Douglas MacArthur during a post-war Tokyo parade. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel. He retired from Ford-Visteon in 1992 and previously had worked many years for AVCO. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 196 F&AM and Ravinia Park Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hall, and his step-daughters Linda Lee Philbeck and Joyce Mullins. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law and best friend, Homer Philbeck. Others preceding him are his brothers Clarence, Charles, Elick, Harlan, and Talt Hall; and his sisters Stella, Virgie, Alberta Dees, Opal Whitehead, Edna Smith, Etta Raper, and step-brothers Johnny, Bradley, Bill, and Marion Baker. He is survived by his niece and care-giver Judy Owens, eight grandchildren, including Richmond natives Russell Owens, Steve Philbeck, and Lora Philbeck Ingram, and numerous great-grandchildren. Wilson's family would like to thank the staff of 4 North and 5 East of Red Health.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 17 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Entombment will be at Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.