Zachary D. Bogle
Zachary D. Bogle

Vandalia, OH - Zachary D. Bogle, age 24, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on September 26, 2020. He was born May 8, 1996, to Kimberly Smith Nunn and Robert Franklin Bogle in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Zachary was a graduate of Northmont High School and attended Sinclair Community College pursuing a degree in finance/accounting. He loved playing music; Zachary and his father shared the passion of music. He loved riding motorcycles; a passion he shared with his bonus dad. He also enjoyed going to concerts with his nephew. But most of all, he enjoyed and loved being with his family and friends. Zachary was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother and stepfather: Kimberly Reffitt and Albert; father and stepmother: Robert Bogle and Linda; his companion of 5 1/2 years: Tara Miller; four sisters: Brandy Williams (Eric), Kimberly Nottingham (Brian), Renee Coffey (Rick) and Amy Rickert (Terry); three brothers: Jason Nunn (Kristin), Steven Bogle (Amy) and Kevin Williams (Linda); grandparents: Beverly Cassel and Clarabell Reffitt; and several aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He also leaves many friends and longtime friends: Shola Bello, Ashley Murakami, Garrell Robertson and his colleagues at Wetzel Dodge Jeep Chrysler Dealership.

He is preceded in death by grandparents: William Cassel, James Reffitt, Lewis and Hazel Bogle, Laura Adams and James Fair; uncle: Jay Cassel; aunt: Penny Gard; and a niece: Alexa Cruz.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 12 Noon, with Pastor Albert Reffitt officiating. Family and friends may visit the funeral home two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be in Earlham Cemetery Mausoleum. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
