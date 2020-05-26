|
Zane Thomas Bowlin
Modoc - Zane Thomas Bowlin, 81, of Richmond, IN, formerly of Modoc, IN passed away early Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Forest Park Assisted Living Center of Richmond, IN. He was born March 9, 1939 in Morehead, KY the son of Emerald and Mary Alice (Smith) Bowlin.
Zane retired in 2012 from Matthews International, as a lifelong truck driver, having also driven for Brady Miller and Spartan Casket. He enjoyed spending his leisure time as an avid NASCAR and IU Basketball fan. He and his wife enjoyed watching and hearing the birds they cared for at their home.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Zane T. Bowlin, II of Richmond, IN; two daughters, Traci McCormick (husband, Alan) of Modoc, IN and Kathy Teeters of Ohio; a brother, Roger Bowlin (wife, Joy) of Losantville, IN; two sisters, Joyce Leigh of Riverview, FL and Judy Lutes (husband, Tom) of Valrico, FL; two grandchildren, Meghan Means (husband, Tom) of Fishers, IN and Mallory Kuiper (husband, Josh) of Hampstead, NC; four great grandchildren, Ava, Connor, Klay and Kole. He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving wife, Carolyn (Fowble) Bowlin; and two brothers, Kenneth Troy and James Leroy Bowlin.
Due to the Executive Order by the Governor of Indiana concerning Covid-19, the family has elected to have private graveside services. Burial will be at Economy Cemetery of Economy, IN. Memorial Contributions may be made to the @ or @ . The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Forest Park Assisted Living Center of Richmond, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 28, 2020