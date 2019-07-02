|
Zianna Lou Nasser Alley, 84, of Terre Haute passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Westminster Healthcare. She was born March 18, 1935 in Terre Haute to Paul Nasser and Nelma Sexton Nasser.
Survivors include her sons, Paul Deming Alley (Sherri) of Evansville and Richard J. Alley (Leslie) of Terre Haute; grandchildren, Jayden Ziney Alley, Ryker Cross Alley, Paul Nicholas Alley, Jillian Rion Alley, Andrew James Alley, and Jessica Nicole Martin (Cooper); great grandchild, Elsey Ann Martin; and several cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Zianna was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the retired teachers' association. She held a bachelor's degree from Indiana State Teachers' College and a master's degree from Ball State University. Zianna enjoyed all forms of the Arts, including musical, dance, and theater productions. She taught at Wiley High School and Garfield High School. Zianna taught English, Drama, and Speech for many years at Richmond Senior High School from where she retired.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 South 25th Street, with Reverend Drew Downs officiating. Burial will be in Highland Lawn Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled prior to services from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the . Funeral information may also be found at www.callahanandhughes.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019