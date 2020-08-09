CONROY, Agnes Agnes Conroy, of Lantana, formerly of Palm Beach, died at the Hospice by the Sea on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was 82. Born April 29, 1938 in Lettermore, Co. Galway, Ireland. She and her beloved husband of 62 years, Francis, moved to Palm Beach in 1988. Agnes attended Kylemore Abbey School. In the early 1950's, she moved to London and had a number of careers, including being Deputy Headmistress of St. Bernard's Prep School, Slough and Headmistress of the Brigidine School, Windsor. In the 1970's, she joined Francis to run their civil engineering and construction company. She is survived by her husband, Francis, three sons, Martin (Lisa), Francis (Jan) and Peter (Sharon); three grandchildren, Gemma, Nieve and William; her siblings, Sarah Kelly and Kathleen Pelletier. She was predeceased by her brother, Pádraigh, and her sister, Moira. Agnes was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother - loved by all who knew her for her kind gentle disposition, her sense of fair play, and her unfailing willingness to help all those who needed her help. Most of all, she loved her dear husband, Francis. They were true partners in a lasting love that sustained them through their 62 years of marriage. We will miss her. Service will be private.



