Ann Stachelberg

STACHELBERG, Ann Ann Luthy Stachelberg-It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Ann Luthy Stachelberg announces passing from this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at age 90 at Noreen Mckeen in West Palm Beach, FL. She died due to complications from a fall in early January. She will be remembered by her gracious charm, kind heart and loving soul. She was born in Saint Louis, MI September 12,1929 to Hedwig and Max Luthy. She was raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Both her parents were born and brought up in Switzerland. They emigrated to the United States in 1924. Ann attended the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Western College for Women in Oxford, OH. After graduating, she moved to New York City and worked in the foreign language department at the United Nations as a translator. She met her future husband Peter on a blind date at the Stork Club in Manhattan. They married August 27, 1955 in Ridgewood, NJ. After marriage they moved to Fairfield County, CT for 12 years before locating to Palm Beach. They resided on Clarke Avenue and South Ocean Blvd for 22 years and then moved to Middleburg, VA for 11 years before returning to Palm Beach in 2000. Their summers were spent in Weekapaug and Watch Hill, RI. Ann enjoyed her 57th summer last year at the Weekapaug Inn. Locally, Ann was a pink lady for 21 years at the front desk of Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an active member of The Church of Bethesda-By-The-Sea. In later years Ann could be seen at various bridge tables around the community. She was a member of the Watch Hill Yacht Club and the Misquamicut Club in Watch Hill, RI. She was a former member of the Beach Club and The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach and the Middleburg Tennis Club in Middleburg, VA. Ann is survived by her beloved daughter Holly of Palm Beach, three grandchildren, Drew(Austin), Ashley(West Palm Beach), Laura and 6 week old great grandson Jack of Saint Augustine and her brother Thomas Luthy of Bellevue, WA. She was predeceased by her husband Peter in 2002 and her sister Margaret Poh of Ocean Ridge, FL in 2004. Ann will be inurned in the columbarium joining her husband Peter at Bethesda-By-The-Sea after a private family service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Bethesda-By-The-Sea at 141 South County Road Palm Beach, FL, 33480 in honor of Ann L Stachelberg.



