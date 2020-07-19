MYURA, Jr., Anthony Joseph "Buzz" Anthony Joseph Myura, Jr., of Palm Beach, FL, died on Monday, July 6, 2020 from COVID-19. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, on September 12, 1936, he attended Newark College of Engineering and obtained a degree in Aeronautics Design. Following which he worked for NAFAC on special government projects. In 1960, "Buzz" married Patricia "Patty" Myura, and they began their great partnership. Besides supporting his wife in the clothing retail business which grew into more than ten stores in the Atlantic City area, Buzz found his "niche" as a major Land Developer. Together, they also thrived in land development for Atlantic City's Casino growth. Moving to the Town of Palm Beach in 1990, "Buzz" continued his career in land and housing development within Port St. Lucie. He went on to be recognized for changing the face of The Acreage. "Buzz" and Patty became well-known Palm Beach philanthropists. They managed the Eleanor Reeves Foundation 501c3 aiding many charities. He was personally responsible for the land and housing design/development of the Pat Reeves Emergency Center (for homeless families and children). Definitely a case of "still waters run deep", "Buzz" was a gentle soul with deep strength and spiritual beliefs. He attended The Royal Poinciana Chapel and a tribute will be planned for a later date. "Buzz" is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Myura, his son, Douglas Anthony Myura and grandchildren, Olivia and Myles Myura.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store