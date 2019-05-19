Barbara H. MADSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers MADSEN, Barbara H. Barbara Madsen, of Palm Beach, passed peacefully on April 22, 2019. She was born April 25, 1920 in Minneapolis, MN. Graduating from Northrup in 1938, she attended Finch College for two years before World War II. A Red Cross volunteer in Azores during the 1944-1945 she then moved back to Minneapolis before marrying her husband the late Col. Kenneth E. Madsen in 1954 before moving to Palm Beach in 1965. Barbara was known for her charm, friends, curiosity, stories, and love for travel and music. She never stopped learning about life, politics, and Bridge. She's survived by her daughter Clare and her husband Glenn, her granddaughter Madisen, baby brother Robert Hill (96), and two nephews Scott and Jeff Hill. Memorial Service at Royal Poinciana Chapel, 60 Coconut Row, Palm Beach on May 20 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Palm Beach Opera. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 19, 2019