Betsy A. BECKER

Betsy A. BECKER Obituary
BECKER, Betsy A. Betsy A. Becker, age 77, passed away January 23, 2020. Born in New York she was the beloved daughter of the late Gerald and Shirley Becker. Betsy was a graduate of Marjorie Webster College. Betsy was well traveled, an avid reader and a lover of the Arts. She is survived by her children Marc Becker and Stefanie Becker and her sisters Ellen Kaplan, (late Marc Kaplan) Amy Cohen (Joel Cohen) and Robin Kaver and an entire family of cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, The Stecher and Horowitz Foundation, 119 W. 57th St, #1401, New York, NY 10019 or the charity of ones choice.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
