Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email WATTS, Bruce Randall Bruce Randall Watts, aged 76, died July 3, 2019 in Saint Mary's Hospital Trauma Center in West Palm Beach, Florida from complications following a fall. He was a resident of Palm Beach, having lived in Newport and Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts and New York City. The son of Captain (USN) Charles R. Watts and Nancy Ware Watts, Bruce was born on April 13, 1943 in Washington, DC. Bruce's Grandfather, Captain Bruce Richardson Ware, USN, sank a German U-boat in the English Channel in 1917. As a young officer, Lieutenant Ware fired one shot from his converted tanker, USS Mongolia, and sank the German boat. That shot became the first armed encounter by an American vessel after the U.S. entry to World War I. Captain Ware was a member of the Mayflower Society and his family ancestry in Massachusetts traced back to both John Alden and Miles Standish. Bruce Watts graduated from Saint Stephen's School in Alexandria, Virginia (Class of 1961) where he played on the golf team, and the University of Virginia (BA, 1965). After post-graduate studies in 1966, Bruce was commissioned a U.S. Naval officer, serving in Vietnam and aboard destroyers in the Atlantic Fleet. He served two tours in USS Newport News, the last of the wooden deck heavy cruisers, deployed in Northern Europe and then in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. In 1967, he married Susan Jane Baker in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1968, Bruce's orders sent him to Newport, Rhode Island, where he, his wife Susan, step-daughter Ashley Hughes, and son Bruce Randall Watts, Jr. "Randy", fell in love with the city and decided to make it their home. Following his discharge in 1970, he served in the Naval Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Bruce's interest in architecture and American history prompted him to become a member of Operation Clapboard, an early effort in Newport's Point neighborhood to save historic houses from demolition. He and Susan owned and restored several historic houses. Continuing his interest in conservation and preservation, he was a long-time member of The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Redwood Library and Athenaeum (Chartered in 1747). He was also a member of The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the Society of the Four Arts. Bruce's career in the Boston financial community included management positions at Eaton Vance, The Boston Company, Keystone Funds, Morgan Keegan, Tucker Anthony and Needham & Company. In New York City, Bruce founded the U.S. operations of S.G. Warburg's Private Equity Fund Group. Following that firm's merger with UBS, Bruce was active in both investment banking and institutional sales and was promoted to Executive Director. Upon leaving UBS, Bruce and Susan were excited to move to Palm Beach, Florida in 2008 where he founded Watts Global, LLC raising private equity for emerging growth companies. Bruce was an avid rare book collector and connoisseur of rock and roll music and history. He had a library of early vinyl 45s and LP records. Bruce enjoyed tennis and was happiest playing singles with Susan at the Seaview Tennis Courts in Palm Beach. A life-long Boston Red Sox fan, Bruce never missed watching a game both at Fenway Park and on television. At all stages of his life, Bruce found time to mentor those who sought him out for guidance, including teaching English classes to his shipmates while deployed in Vietnam. He loved coaching Little League in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. His enthusiastic participation in "Family Games Nights" of Scrabble, Fictionary and Monopoly brought out his sense of humor and competitive nature. His infectious laugh, keen mind and curiosity about all things new and innovative will be missed by those who knew him. Bruce was always supportive of his family and friends in all their endeavors, and they are grateful for his devotion and love. They remember him and hold him in their hearts as they cherish his memory. Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan, and by his step-daughter, Ashley Hughes Olters and his son-in-aw Dr. Jan-Peter Olters of Lubeck and Frankfurt, Germany and Port-Louis, France; his son Bruce, Jr. and his daughter-in-law Tammy Wu of New York City and Key Biscayne, Florida; grandchildren Hanna Ware Olters of Berlin, Germany; and grandson Per-Anders Fulton Olters of Frankfurt, Germany and Burlington, Vermont. His brother, Commander Charles Robert Watts, Jr., USN, predeceased him. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marcia Watts, his nephews Charles Robert Watts III and Richard Watts and his nieces Jennifer Watts and Mary Ann Watts Piette. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's name can be sent to Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org) serving families of wounded Veterans, or to Friends of Palm Beach (friendsofpalmbeach.com) cleaning debris and trash from our ocean. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on July 14, 2019