Burton S. STERN

Obituary Condolences Flowers STERN, Burton S. Burton Sidney Stern, age 94, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 24, 1925 to Bernard and Lillian Stern. Burt graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1948 after serving as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force in North Africa during WWII. Burt had an illustrious career in the retail business. After initially honing his skills as a buyer for Bell Hosiery Shops, he helped launch Zayre Department Stores, one of the largest discount retailers in the northeastern United States. Burt later went on to contribute to the founding of TJ Maxx and BJ's Wholesale Club, ultimately serving as a Director of both companies. Burt was an avid golfer, a voracious reader and recreational tennis player. He enjoyed playing the piano, visiting museums and traveling, but above all, Burt adored his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Feldberg Stern. Adoring father of Andrew (Jennifer) Stern, Dr. Matthew (Janet) Stern, Jonathan Stern, and Thomas (Denise) Stern. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Antony, Margot, Jeffrey, Jenna, Alec, Tessa, Samantha and Tyler Stern. Beloved great-grandfather of Lila Robinson. Devoted brother of Barbara Stern Shapiro. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to his dedicated caregivers of many years. Funeral services to be held at on Sunday, April 21, at 12:15PM at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Rd, Boynton Beach, FL. Interment to follow at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries