Dearest Jo-Anne and Eleanor...

My deepest sympathies are with you at this time.....your Mother was a marvelous and talented woman who gave so much of herself....she will always live in our hearts....l will keep her in my prayers as I will keep both of you in them too....

Again my sincerest and heartfelt sympathies

Jo-Anne Nappi

Tigerwife1@aol.com



Jo-Anne Nappi

Friend