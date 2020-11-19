Carolyn Ann O'Connor
Carolyn Ann (McNelis) O'Connor passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 following a three-year battle against cancer. Carolyn was born on June 13, 1946 to Robert M. McNelis, Sr. and Lillian B. Hagan in Huntingburg, IN. The family moved around the U.S., living in Fort Myers, FL and Huntingburg, IN before settling in Joliet, IL for her high school years. She graduated St. Francis Academy before completing a BSN program at St. Xavier University in Chicago, IL. She married Gerald O'Connor in 1968 and the two obtained various graduate degrees before settling down in Palm Beach, FL. Carolyn worked as a nurse educator, an L&D/Postpartum nurse, a homecare administrator, and a medical practice office manager before her retirement in 2011. She is survived by her brother, Robert McNelis, Jr. and her three children, Keira O'Connor (Joe Simodynes), Kelsey O'Connor, and Kevan O'Connor (Gwen O'Connor). They graced her with four extraordinary grandchildren – Finley Simodynes, Torin Simodynes, Eleanor O'Connor and Olivia O'Connor. She is also survived by several cherished nieces and nephews. Post divorce, Carolyn remained a devoted Catholic who loved to travel to monasteries for prayer retreats. She volunteered at various charitable organizations, including Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, The Benjamin School, St. Edward Church Women's Guild, and Habitat for Humanity. Carolyn enjoyed relaxing with her brother, playing a game of bridge with friends, traveling via river boat through Europe and the Americas, and spoiling her grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, the family is planning a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home located at 754 U.S. Hwy 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made with the notation "In Memory of Carolyn O'Connor" to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO BOX 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486. These donations will directly fund endometrial cancer research. Online condolences may be made at (Howard-Quattlebaum.com
).