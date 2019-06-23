Charlene Sharon NEDERLANDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers NEDERLANDER, Charlene Sharon Charlene Sharon Nederlander, born Charlene Sharon Sanders, in Minneapolis, MN passed away peacefully June 19, 2019 at her home in Southampton, NY surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born to Yvette Hennig and Charles W. Saunders on May 2. Mr. Saunders was the owner of Charlie's Cafe Exceptionale, an infamous steakhouse of St. Paul, MN. She was a proud graduate of Emma Willard. Charlene was an avid athlete who enjoyed golfing, tennis, horseback riding, skiing, reading and most of all "shopping". Charlene was blessed to have two daughters, Sharon C. Nederlander who passed away and Kristina W. Gustafson, (Nederlander) daughter of Deil O. Gustafson. She and James M. Nederlander were married for 47 years. Mr. Nederlander passed away in 2016. Charlene and Jimmy loved real-estate. They had homes in Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, AZ at The Biltmore, Palm Beach, FL, New York City and Southampton, NY. Her charities included Southampton Hospital, The Preservation Society of Palm Beach in Florida, Phoenix Symphony in Arizona, and The Barrows Neurological Foundation in Phoenix, AZ. Charlene is survived by her daughter Kristina Gustafson, grandchildren Krissana and Gunnar and step son James L. Nederlander and her dog Precious. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all who loved her. Charlene had a presence and a force of her own. A woman of style and class. She will be missed. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries