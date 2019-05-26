Charles Martin KLOTSCHE

Obituary Condolences Flowers KLOTSCHE, Charles Martin January 30, 1941 - May 23, 2019 Long term Palm Beach resident Charles Martin Klotsche passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Born in Milwaukee on January 30, 1941, Charlie's active and productive 78-year life included: President of the United Nations Palm Beach Chapter; Executive Director of the Globetrotter Marathon Program; former President of the Circumnavigators Club; successful businessman and entrepreneur; author of 13 books; screen writer, published photographer, travel and financial news writer; and sportsman and white-water yachtsman. The projects and persona of Charles Klotsche have been featured in numerous newspapers, periodicals and television reports worldwide. The father of three adoring daughters, his passions included travel, swimming, reading, and enjoying quality time with family and friends. Charlie graduated from the Babson School of Business, to later earn an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where his father J. Martin Klotsche guided the university for 27 years as Chancellor. Charlie served briefly as an officer of the United States Marine Corps; then spent several years as an investment banker in Milwaukee and New York; and later went on, immediately, to succeed in building a successful multi-million dollar real estate business. His projects and profile were regularly featured in media outlets, including The Smithsonian and Architectural Digest. One notable project involved the construction of a unique original Frank Lloyd Wright design, the Pottery House, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Charlie founded the Globetrotter Marathon Program in 2007. This not-for-profit organization takes young veterans, severely wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan, to places across the world so they can participate in marathons. Rather than run, the vets participating as members of the Achilles Freedom Team for Wounded Veterans use hand-cranked bicycles to complete the trek. The program was later expanded to include sailboat racing. Charlie was a prolific writer, authoring many books that chronicled his travel to over 90 countries. His autobiography, published in 2016 by the Pan American Press and dubbed "Good Time Charlie," is available through Amazon. Charlie's deceased parents, Joe and Roberta Klotsche, and his maternal grandmother Annette Roberts, were prominent Milwaukeeans who left lasting community imprints. Charlie is survived by three loving daughters, Kay Owens (Ridge, Maryland), Kelly Tyler (Scottsdale, Arizona) and Lyna Montez (Sandia Park, New Mexico), and nine adorable grandchildren. Charlie was blessed with two brothers, Allan from Vero Beach, Florida, now deceased, and younger brother John who resides in Incline Village, Nevada and with whom Charlie was the closest of pals. Charlie's significant other, Carol Digges, is a long time Palm Beacher. To recognize his joyous life, there will be a memorial service and reception for Charles Martin Klotsche at the Palm Beach Royal Poinciana Chapel in the fall. A family memorial reception will also be held, again specifics to be announced, at the Klotsche Center and Pavilion, a multi-sport complex at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dedicated to and named after his father. Charlie's remains will come to rest at the Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee, where he will be united with members of his maternal family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palm Beach Chapter of the United Nations Association, (https://unausa.org/chapter/palmbeach/). Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.