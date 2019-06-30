Charles Perlitz KEMPF

Charles Perlitz Kempf died peacefully on June 22, 2019 at the age of 51 with family by his side. Charlie was respected by all for his thoughtfulness and good-natured disposition. Charlie made a name for himself as a highly successful bond trader who saw opportunities well in advance of others and capitalized on a remarkable combination of insight and intuition. His business led him and his family to live for a number of years each in the areas of Chicago, Palm Beach, London and Los Angeles. Charlie was born on February 20, 1968 in Chicago and raised in Wilmette, Illinois. He attended Harper Elementary School and Wilmette Junior High. He then enrolled at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, where he excelled both academically and athletically, earning three varsity letters in hockey and captaining the golf team. He matriculated to Harvard College and then to the London School of Economics, finishing his studies at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. Charlie had worked at Lipper & Co. in New York for three years before he enrolled at the Booth School, primarily in the bond trading department. Following his graduation from Booth, he became a bond trader at Stafford & Co. before establishing his own firm. Throughout his life, Charlie had a great love of golf, achieving a handicap of two while playing many of the world's finest courses with close friends and colleagues. The same quiet concentration and focus that led to his success in finance gave him an edge on the golf course. Along with a kind heart and a brilliant mind, Charlie had a terrific sense of humor. During his three-year struggle with brain cancer, he not only maintained his easygoing manner but also took to stand-up comedy, performing at comedy clubs in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. For all of his professional success, nothing mattered more to him than his family, especially his children, Charlie and Julia. He was prouder of them than anything else he accomplished in his life. He cherished the memories of his family ski vacations and other fun trips with his kids particularly to Disney World as much as he did similar memories from his own childhood. Charlie is survived by his son Charlie and his daughter Julia, and their mother, Kim; his parents, Don and Nancy Kempf; his brothers, Don (Kathy) and Steve (Mary Dixie Carter) Kempf; his nephews, Jack, Tommy, Hank and Henry Kempf; his niece, Eleanor Kempf; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his faithful German Shepherd Eloise. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kempf Family Endowment Fund at Phillips Exeter Academy (20 Main Street, Exeter, NH 03833), which Charlie helped establish to provide financial aid, or to the UCLA Brain Cancer Research Fund (710 Westwood Plaza, RNRC Suite #1-230, Los Angeles, CA 90095). The family will have a private service. There will be a memorial golf outing and celebration of life at a later date to be announced. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on June 30, 2019