DUPONT, Christian Christian DuPont, 78, of Le Touquet, France, Palm Beach, Florida, and Watermael-Boisfort, Belgium passed away wrapped in the love of his wife and children on April 7, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. He and his wife, Virginia, were the loves of each other's lives. He was a warm and gentle soul, with a wonderful sense of humor. He had a life well lived. After coming back from fighting during the Algerian War to France at the age of 22, he decided to follow his passion for decorative arts and antiques instead of continuing his law degree and opened his first antiques shop. Within a few years, and after having wed Virginia, they had 6 antiques galleries throughout France. Their passion for traveling lead them to Palm Beach in 1981 where they opened an antique gallery in West Palm Beach and later moved The Christian DuPont Collection, to Peruvian Avenue in Palm Beach until 2010 when they decided to retire in Europe. He was the son of Raymond DuPont and Marie-Paule du Brusle de Rouvroy. Christian was an avid art lover and antique dealer. He and his wife traveled the world to buy antiques for their clients. He enjoyed music, reading, art and gardening, but above all, Christian adored his family. A favorite past time of his was watching old movies, a hobby he shared with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Virginia Carissimo DuPont, his two children Delphine and Cédric, his son-in-law Guillaume Feau and his cherished grandchildren: Léopold, Valentine, Juliette and Maximilien Feau. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A private service mass was held in Belgium. Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 19, 2019