Curt Newman
Curt Newman, 92, passed away at JFK Medical Center, Atlantis, FL, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after a fall and brief stay at St. Mary's Medical Center and MorseLife Rehabilitation, West Palm Beach.
A resident of Palm Beach for over 50 years, he ran an international property investment company, with offices in London, New York and Palm Beach. A familiar face at Cafe L'Europe and The Breakers Beach Club, and a long-time member of The English-Speaking Union, Palm Beach Branch. An intellectual, true gentleman with a kind nature. Studied history, political science and idolized Sir Winston Churchill. Besides his residences he enjoyed summers in Monte Carlo, going to Theatres, Annabel's Club and The Knightsbridge Hotel in London. He will be sadly missed by old and new friends.
A Funeral Service was held Monday, November 9, at South Florida Jewish Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL.
Many thanks to the staff at The Slade Residences for their kind help the past couple of years.
Donations to MorseLife Holocaust Program – Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz, Seniors Campus, 4847 David S. Mack Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 (561)349-4556 (www.morselifefoundation.org
).