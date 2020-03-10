|
LIST, Cynthia Cynthia "Cynnie" Sacks List passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Cynnie was born February 1, 1936 in Akron, OH. She was predeceased by her husband Robert "Bob" List. She is survived by son Martin (Karen) List, two daughters Diane "DeeDee" (Larry) Savage and Karen (Craig) Broderdorp; grandchildren Evan (Kate) and Braden (Jenna) List, Matthew and Kitty Savage, Jackson, Claire, and Will Broderdorp; great- grandchildren Jacob, Charlie, and Kaia List; and all of her extended family. Cynnie attended Wellesley College as a music major and was a classical pianist. She often visited Palm Beach before moving to the area after her marriage to Bob in 1956. Cynnie was a respected and often pioneering community leader and devoted volunteer with a long list of agencies and organization throughout her life. Family and friends, giving back to the community, and the importance of education were her highest priorities. A fierce advocate for children, she was a longtime participant in the guardian ad litem program and Friends of Abused Children. Her legacy will live on through her tireless efforts for the Jewish Federation of the Palm Beaches, Temple Israel, the Commission for Jewish Education (of which she was a founding member), and many others. Cynnie had a major impact on many lives, and her caring and compassion extended to her love for her rescue dogs. Even more than her generosity, positive outlook, and youthful enthusiasm, Cynnie will perhaps be best remembered for her warm smile and welcoming heart. Funeral services were held Monday, March 9 at Temple Israel in West Palm Beach, followed by interment at Star of David. Shiva calls may be made Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at the home of Karen and Martin List. Donations in Cynnie's memory may be made to Temple Israel, 1901 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020