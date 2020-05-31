VAN BUREN, Cynthia Cynthia Way Rapalje Van Buren, 64, of Palm Beach, passed away May 21, 2020, at her home. Miss Van Buren was born June 12, 1955 in Plainfield, NJ, to Robert and Ann Rapalje Van Buren. She attended the Hartridge School in Plainfield, and Tufts University in Boston, majoring in psychology and French, including her junior year abroad in Paris. She went on to receive a MBA from the University of Miami School of Business (1984) and a joint J.D./L.L. Master of Laws in Real Property from The University of Miami School of Law (1989), while employed as a flight attendant at Eastern Airlines. In 1991 Miss Van Buren founded her law practice, based in the Worth Avenue Building, specializing in real estate, finance, taxation, zoning, and regulatory matters, as well as creating, and then overseeing the numerous philanthropic endeavors of, The Van Buren Family Foundation. Palm Beach was near and dear to Miss Van Buren's heart. She served faithfully as a member of the Town of Palm Beach Code Enforcement Board, from 2007-2018. She also supported a number of local causes, including the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, the Palm Beach Civic Association, the Finance Committee of the Royal Poinciana Chapel Palm Beach, and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County. Miss Van Buren was a member of The Society of the Four Arts; the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century; Daughters of the American Revolution, Palm Beach Chapter; The Huguenot Society; The Everglades Club; The Beach Club, and Club Colette. Cynthia is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Robert Scott and Robyn Van Buren of Loveladies, NJ and Palm Beach; sister and brother-in-law Marcia Van Buren and Thomas Brown of New York City and Palm Beach; aunt Judith Salisbury; cousins William Van Buren (Donna), Richard Van Buren (Leslie), W. Burton Salisbury, Jr. (Enza), and Steve Salisbury (MaryAnn), and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved canine companion Huggie. Cynthia would be very pleased to know that any memorial remembrances were directed toward the Royal Poinciana Chapel Palm Beach. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held, and announced, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store