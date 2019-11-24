|
BARTON, Jr., David W. David W. Barton, Jr., former business owner and civic activist, died July 1, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. He was 94. Born and raised in Baltimore, he was the son of David W. Barton, Sr. and his wife, Sally Willson Gordon. He attended St. James School, Hagerstown, MD, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under the auspices of the V-12 bill, became a First Lieutenant and served two tours of duty, in World War II and the Korean War. He then joined the family financial printing company, Barton-Gillet, and transformed it into a national institutional marketing firm, which thrived over six decades, and won many awards. Mr. Barton was active in the rebuilding of Downtown Baltimore, served as chairman of the city planning commission under Mayors McKeldin, D'Alesandro and Schaeffer. He was also a member of the Baltimore regional planning board, the Baltimore-Washington common market, and served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, as well as many others. He was an accomplished athlete who played tennis and golf at various clubs in Baltimore, New Hampshire and Florida, among them The Elkridge Club and the Everglades Club. A Memorial Service and reception was held in July at St. Thomas Church in Garrison, MD. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Carol Urban Barton; three daughters, Meta Patten of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Taylor Barton Smith of Amagansett, NY, and Emilie Kelly of Morrison, CO; two stepsons, Henry Cherry of Los Angeles, CA and John Cherry of Tulsa, OK and seven grandchildren. Daughter Blair Lee Barton died in 2011. His first marriage ended in divorce.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019