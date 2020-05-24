|
|
DWYER, Denis J. Denis J. Dwyer, 86 of Southampton, NY and previous Winter resident of Palm Beach, FL died peacefully on April 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas S. Dwyer and Eugenia Moran Dwyer of Pelham Manor, NY. A graduate of Cranwell Prep School in Lenox, MA (1952) and Georgetown University (1956). He served as a 1st Lieutenant in The United States Army Signal Corps. He began his career at Bankers Trust Company in the Investment Research Division, specializing in the automation of trust and security technology. He continued to work with pioneering companies in the financial technology space for the next 30 years developing and marketing innovative financial software for clients. An avid outdoorsmen and skier, Denis loved Southern Vermont. He frequently skied there on weekends and owned and developed property in the town of Weston, VT. He took joy in planning trips with groups of friends to mountains across the globe; his favorite destinations were Aspen and Sun Valley as well as Zermatt, Cortina and St. Anton. He was well known for a legendary Spring ski trip where he hiked up and skied down the headwall of Mount Washington in New Hampshire with friends and relatives. An Enthusiastic golfer, he was a member of the Eastern Seniors Club, Southampton Golf Club, Pelham Country Club and The Everglades Club in Palm Beach, FL. Fellow golfers will remember and tell tales of his epic shots especially with a 5 wood. He took great joy in singing; he knew almost all the words to any song and always delighted in being on the dance floor. He looked forward to Sunday mass at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary and was devoted to his duties as a Eucharistic Minister. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years Judy, his son Denis Reed Dwyer (Priscilla) and his daughter Alexandra Dwyer Edwards (Philip). He is also survived by five grandchildren Reed Alexandre Dwyer, Fisher Moran Dwyer, Veronica Moran Edwards, Zinnia Scarlett Edwards and Patrick Dwyer Edwards. He is also survived by his brothers Thomas S. Dwyer, Jr. (Dorothy), Eugene M. Dwyer (Louise), and his sister Doris Dwyer (Sr. Jean Thomas Dwyer, D.C.) and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his infectious laugh, and his ability to seize any opportunity to celebrate with friends. A Memorial Service is being planned for this summer in Southampton, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any contributions to go to the Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton, NY.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on May 24, 2020