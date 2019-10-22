|
MALASKY, Donald C. Donald C. Malasky, 83, of Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. Donald was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Israel and Florence Malasky. Donald graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburg and was a proud graduate of The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. Donald moved to Florida in 1979 and fulfilled his dream of becoming a multifaceted real estate developer. Donald lived his life and operated his business with the motto, "Your Reputation is Everything". Donald is survived by wife of 20 years, Lorraine; sons, Bruce (Ellen) and Stephen (Robin); grandchildren, Harris "Teddy", Hunter, Hannah, and Max; and brother, Alan. A Funeral Service and Committal will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 12:00PM at IJ Morris at Star of David of The Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412. The family will be sitting shiva on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the home of Donald and Lorraine Malasky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Community Care or Trustbridge Hospice.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019