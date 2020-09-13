CONDON, Donald Stephen December 26, 1930 June 13, 2020 "Don" Condon, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on June 13, 2020. Donald was born in Brooklyn, NY December 26, 1930. He was the son of Joseph Condon and Helen Carboy, brother to Joseph, Gerald, Patricia, Dolores, Thomas, Francis, and Arthur Condon. Donald grew up in Basking Ridge, NJ, attending Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He lived all around the country, from coast to coast, and leaves a multitude of tales in his wake. Nicknamed "little boy blue," he was an early model for Gerber Baby Food. He had a passion for music and started to play the coronet at age 10. In the summer of 1951, he followed his dream and attended Julliard on a music scholarship. Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong heard him play, and hired him to play in his band in 1952 -- an achievement Don would be proud of for the rest of his life. After graduating from Northwestern University, Donald decided to go into business. His first job was for Owens-Corning Fiberglass, where he became a national marketing director. In 1963, he decided to start his own company -- the Condon Corporation. He worked on one of the early versions of the audio cassette, and introduced the cassette format for music to companies like Columbia and RCA. He became VP of marketing at Sterodyne. Through the 70s and 80s, Donald worked as a real estate consultant for various banks, including Chemical Bank, Citibank, New York Bank and Manufacture Hanover. Real estate was one of his passions, which ultimately led him to Palm Beach. At age 61, Donald started a new career in acting and modeling. After a chance encounter with Burt Reynolds in 1991, Don was cast in his show BL Stryker, which led to guest appearances on ABC's "All my Children," and "The Nanny." Based in Los Angeles, Don became a successful model and commercial actor, appearing in dozens of national print and television commercials. He often appeared in Tonight Show sketches, with cameos as the Pope and John McCain. Donald, always the life of the party, enjoyed the theatre, movies, dancing, and athletics. He continued to enjoy music throughout his life, often improvising at the piano and singing show tunes. Mostly, however, he loved skiing, golfing, and sharing stories with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons Stephen and Paul and is survived by his sons Gregg (Camille) of Hendersonville, NC, Mark (Thelma) of Barrington, IL, Brian (Julia) of Sherbon, MA, Alexander (Kate) of Gulf Stream, FL, Kevin of Palm Beach, FL, grandkids Ashley, Chase, Daniel, Caroline, Sara, Megan, Jack, Cayla, Cole, Lily, Phoebe, Annabel, Piper, and great-grandchildren Sawyer, Hattie, Ava, and Lochlan. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in celebration of his life.



