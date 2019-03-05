Home

Dorothy STEPHENS

STEPHENS, Dorothy Dorothy Manewal Stephens, a longtime resident of Palm Beach, passed away in St. Louis at age 95. She was the beloved wife of the late John Krey Stephens, president of Krey Packing Co. A fourth generation St. Louisan, she was the daughter of Celeste and Wilton Manewal. Dorothy was graduated from Maryville College summa cum laude. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. She loved golf and bridge, and closely followed Florida and national politics. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilton "Bud" Manewal, and by her sister, Jacqueline Getty Phillips. She is survived by her daughters, Georgia and Deecy, and her sons-in-law, respectively, David Thornton of Minneapolis, and Judge Douglas Ginsburg of Washington, DC, and by seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to Free to Choose Network (Project on the Constitution), 2002 Filmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
