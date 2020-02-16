|
KAHN, Edward Mr. Edward Kahn has passed away this morning, February 14, 2020. Edward Kahn is survived by his widow: Adele Kahn, his children: Todd Kahn, Tobina Kahn, Helena Tyger Kahn, and his two granddaughters: Zoe Kahn and Allegra Kahn. Rabbi Barak Bar-Chaim from the New Synagogue of Palm Beach will be officiating at the ceremony at 2:00PM (EST) Sunday, February 16, 2020 at IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, 9321 Memorial Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 (561) 627-2277. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting charitable contributions to the New Synagogue of Palm Beach, 235 Sunrise Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480 (561) 514-4064.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020