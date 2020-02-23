|
NORTON, Elizabeth L. Elizabeth L. Norton died peacefully in Palm Beach, FL on February 13, 2020. She was 81 years old. Liz was born in Glasgow, Scotland and arrived in Detroit, MI at 18 years of age where she met her husband Charlie. Her dedication to her husband and children was her greatest achievement and her love, patience and kindness will be a lasting legacy for generations to come. Liz was an elegant extrovert who never met a stranger. Her twinkling blue eyes welcomed everyone's life story. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles J. Norton and remembered with love by her children Anne Sauber and husband David Sauber, Amy Collins and husband John T. Collins, Charles D. Norton and wife Deborah Norton, Julie Fracassi and husband Eric Fracassi, and grandchildren Ryan, Benjamin, Stéphane, Paulina, Jessica, Peyton, Sydney and Lauryn. A private service will be held in Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Palm Beach Symphony, 400 Hibiscus Street, Unit 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, (palmbeachsymphony.org). The family would like to thank, Trustbridge, Team Jasmine for its compassionate care.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020