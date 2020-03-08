|
MACHON, Elizabeth Lazenby Elizabeth Lazenby Machon passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 in Palm Beach, FL. Elizabeth Lazenby "Bette" was born February 16,1921 in Baltimore, MD to Edith Reid and Joseph Deming Lazenby. She is survived by daughters Elizabeth Richebourg Rea of Washington, CT and Palm Beach and Margaret Richebourg Temple (Joseph) of Stuart, FL and New Buffalo, MI. Bette was predeceased by her husbands Philip Richebourg and Daniel W. Machon and her sisters Virginia Leary Hoffman and Reid Lazenby McCormick. Bette attended Principia High School and was graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1942 from Principia College in Elsah, IL. Elizabeth Lazenby and Philip Richebourg, Navy pilot and instrument flight instructor, were married in 1942 at the US Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD. Bette was a volunteer for Historic Annapolis, Director of the Annapolis Cotillion, US Naval Academy Midshipmen Tea Dances, Executive Director of the YWCA, President of the Wardour Garden Club and co-owner of Elizabeth Reid Interior Design. Bette held the distinguished honor of Daughter of the American Revolution and was a member of the Colonial Dames. Elizabeth married Daniel W. Machon in 1965. They lived for a time in Bogota, Colombia, before moving to Palm Beach. Active in The Little Club of Gulfstream, FL, The Beach Club and The Everglades Club in Palm Beach, Bette was an avid Bridge player; mastering the game of duplicate Bridge, she won several first prize trophies. Bette's passion for the arts led to a thirty-year career as an accomplished artist in oil painting. She participated in annual group shows, one-person exhibitions and her work is in numerous private collections. Elizabeth L. Machon is also survived by granddaughter Betsy Reid Willett, niece Virginia Reid McCormick, grandniece Emily Reid Kehe, grandnephews Spencer Hopkins Kehe and Mitchell Kehe, step-children Marc W. Machon and Mary Karen Machon, step-grand children, Amanda Machon, Daniel Machon and Cooper Varney. Elizabeth cherished a longtime companionship with the late William J. Ronan, former head of the New York MTA Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and key aide to Governor Nelson Rockefeller. The family will be holding a private gathering in the celebration of Elizabeth Machon's life. Donations in her memory may be made to Historic Annapolis, Inc.
Published in The Palm Beach Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020